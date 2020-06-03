Spiderman Scales Manhattan Bridge During Black Lives Matter Protest in New York And People Request Him to 'Do a Flip' (Watch Viral Video)

The death of African American man George Floyd has evoked strong protests seeking justice across the US since last week. Some of them have taken violent turns, forcing National Guard to be deployed to quell the protestors. As over thousands continue to gather in places for Black Lives Matter, a video clip of a 'Spiderman' scaling over the Manhattan Bridge is going viral on social media. The video shows a man wearing a spiderman costume climbing on the Manhattan bridge and sitting on a horizontal beam. The scene is reminding some people to be straight out of the 2002 Spider-Man movie. Black Lives Matter Protest: Powerful Photos From George Floyd Protest That Show Resistance, Anger, Despair, Hope And Love!

Also Read | Abhay Deol Starts #MigrantLivesMatter, Asks 'Woke Indian Celebs' to See How Systematic Racism Exists in India

One of the protestors named Anya Volz shared a 35-second clip on Twitter from the Black Lives Matter protest in New York. A protestor in Spiderman costume is seen scaling over part of the structure. He seems to have captivated people's attention as they cheer for him. Some are heard shouting out the famous line from the movie, "You mess with one of us, you mess with all of us." Some other is heard asking him to do a flip! The video has got over 2.8 million views in just a matter of few hours. George Floyd Killing: US First Lady Melania Trump Appeals for Peace and Calm Amid Black Lives Matter Protests.

Check Video of Spiderman Climbing on Manhattan Bridge in New York:

Also Read | Video of Raptor Dropping and Catching Rabbit Mid-Air Goes Viral: Trending Topics, Viral Videos & Funny Memes of The Day

A huge development at the Manhattan Bridge protest right now pic.twitter.com/rCH0GLDgEe — Anya Volz (@AnyaVolz) June 3, 2020





As the video went viral, amused netizens had some funny reactions too. Some waiting for other superheroes to join along.

Counting on You



Do a Flip!

DO A FLIP — Runebee (@runebee) June 3, 2020





“do a flip” — corie johnson (@corietjohnson) June 3, 2020



Bring On The Others

First Batman, now SPIDER-MAN. Bring on the extended universe. — Det. Holland March (@dethollandmarch) June 3, 2020



Avengers, Save Us?

It got real now. Maybe the Avengers can save us all — JOHN WICK (@JOHNWIC89250665) June 3, 2020





While watching the spiderman is sure interesting, this is not the first time, 'superheroes' have joined in. Videos of people dressed in costumes of batman and spiderman went viral from others parts too over the weekend. This march came at a standoff point between the protestors and police at a point. The NYPD officials waited on both ends of the Manhattan Bridge which were full with protestors. It has been a week since the protests are ongoing across the US.