'Spider-Man: Far From Home' marks grand opening on day 1

Tom Holland-starrer 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' opened to good reviews and performed remarkably well at the domestic box office. The film earned over Rs 10.05 crores on its first day as it hit around 1,945 screens in the country. "#SpiderManFarFromHome highlights... Non-holiday release [Thu], Opens in double digits [Rs 10.05 cr] NBOC, Biggest opener in the #SpiderMan franchise India biz," he tweeted. Its predecessor 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' minted about USD 116 million in China and USD 880 million globally. Directed by Jon Watts, 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' has the hero dealing with the fallout from 'Avengers: End Game', and as per the title, it will be the first Spider-Man solo movie to take the hero out of New York. The film features British actor Tom Holland as Spider-Man, while Jake Gyllenhaal will be seen as the classic Spider-Man villain Mysterio.