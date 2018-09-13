Spicejet to run Delhi-Kabul cargo operations from October

New Delhi, Sep 13 (IANS) Budget airline Spicejet on Thursday tied up with Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ACCI) to run cargo operations between Delhi and Kabul from October 15.

SpiceJet plans to transport 1,500 tons of cargo every month on its freighter aircraft under the partnership, the airline said in a statement.

"In collaboration with ACCI and with the support of government of Afghanistan, SpiceJet will transport fresh fruits and dry fruits, carpets and other commodities from Kabul to different states of India at competitive prices, which will be subsidised by the Afghan Government," the statement said.

SpiceJet has recently announced the launch of a dedicated air cargo services under the brand name SpiceXpress. The airline signed the Memorandum of Understanding right after the induction of its first freighter aircraft, a Boeing 737-700.

"SpiceXpress which starts operation from September 18, 2018, will function as a separate business unit under SpiceJet Limited. SpiceXpress has laid down a detailed plan covering both domestic and international routes. To begin with the air cargo operations will cover Delhi, Bengaluru, Guwahati, Hong Kong, Kabul and Amritsar," the statement said.

