Spicejet plans to bring seaplanes to India, partners with Japanese aircraft maker Tsuneishi group

For the first time ever in the history of Aviation in India, renowned airline Spice Jet is eyeing into exploring the opportunity to order amphibious aircraft from Japanese aircraft maker Tsuneishi group. This was officially announced in a function held at Guwahati airport. The major development to improve regional connectivity in Northeast and the country as a whole came as a part of the Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik (UDAN) scheme initiated by the Government of India.