SpiceJet to operate 12 new direct flights

New Delhi, March 5 (IANS) Budget carrier SpiceJet will operate 12 new direct flights encompassing international and regional sectors as well as regular domestic routes.

According to the company, all flights on the domestic sectors will commence operation from March 31, 2019, while the international flights will hit the skies starting April 15, 2019.

"The airline is all set to expand its international footprint with the introduction of direct flights on the Hyderabad-Colombo-Hyderabad route," the airline said in a statement.

"Reaffirming the airline's conviction in UDAN (regional connectivity scheme), SpiceJet also announced six new flights on the Kishangarh-Ahmedabad-Kishangarh, Lakhimpur-Guwahati-Lakhimpur and Jaipur-Amritsar-Jaipur sectors, which were awarded to the airline under the third round of the regional connectivity scheme."

As per the statement, with an aim to further reinforce its network in south India, SpiceJet announced four new daily direct flights connecting Chennai with Patna and Surat.

--IANS

rv/nir