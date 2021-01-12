SpiceJet Departs From Pune’s SII Carrying First Batch of Covishield Vaccines

    Today marks the beginning of a long and decisive phase in India’s fight against the pandemic as the first consignment of Covishield vaccine from Pune's Serum Institute to New Delhi. (Image: Special Arrangement)

    Amid tight security, Covishield vaccines are seen leaving from the Serum Institute of India to airport.

    The first consignment of Covishield consisting of 34 boxes and weighing 1088 kg was on SpiceJet flight 8937. (Image: Special Arrangement)

    SpiceJet will be delivering multiple vaccine consignments to 13 different locations accross India for a nationwide vaccination drive which will begin on 16 January. (Image: Special Arrangement)

    According to PTI, a puja was performed before the temperature-controlled vehicles left Serum Institute in Pune. (Image: Special Arrangement)

    The Central government on Monday (Jan. 11) placed firm orders in advanced commitments for over six crore doses of vaccines from Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech for inoculating three crore healthcare and frontline workers in the first phase of the nationwide vaccination drive. (Image: Special Arrangement)

