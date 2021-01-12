SpiceJet Departs From Pune’s SII Carrying First Batch of Covishield Vaccines

Alva was absconding for the last four months since the CCB registered the case in September last year at the Cottonpet police station in the city. He is accused number 6 in the case.
A complaint has been filed against Trinamool Congress Member of Parliament Kalyan Banerjee at Golabari Police Station in Howrah district of West Bengal.
New Delhi [India], January 10 (ANI): With over 50,000 Indian troops are deployed in Eastern Ladakh to fight against China, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has developed multiple products such the Him-Taapak heating devices and snow melters to help the soldiers fight the enemy in form of the extremely low temperatures.
In an attempt to increase sales, Tata Motors is offering great deals on select BS6 models in India such as the Tiago, Tigor, Nexon, and Harrier. These offers are valid till the end of this month and can be availed in the form of cash discounts, corporate benefits, and exchange bonuses. Here's our roundup.
Existing Taiwanese passports have "Republic of China", its formal name, written in large English font at the top, with "Taiwan" printed at the bottom, creating confusion internationally according to the government.
Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 12 (ANI): The first consignment containing vials of Covishield vaccine were dispatched from the Serum Institute of India here in the early hours of Tuesday, ahead of the January 16 launch of the nationwide vaccination drive.
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 10 (ANI): Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has filed an application in Bombay High Court, challenging a notice issued against him by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for alleged illegal construction in his premises in Juhu, Mumbai, without permission.
Nicosia [Cyprus], January 11 (ANI): Last Tuesday, during a Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain announced that they were ending the air, land and sea boycott of the state of Qatar. The summit issued a solidarity statement in which all sides vowed not to interfere in each other's affairs while retaining the freedom to follow their own foreign policy.
The Signal app has become the top free app on the Play Store and App Store in India.
New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI): Parts of Kerala, Puducherry and Tamil Nadu are likely to witness heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday.
Beijing [China], January 11 (ANI): The Chinese civil society has entered an unprecedented "ice age" after years of the crackdown by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), said a veteran dissident Ou Biaofeng, adding that any form of resistance these days is almost guaranteed to "draw retaliation and clampdown".
London, Jan 10 (PTI) Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have reportedly decided to quit social media as they focus on their roles in the US away from frontline British royalty.
Solanki proved loyal to his party and its top leader till his last breath and paid a heavy price by going into political oblivion. He was neither a fool nor an inexperienced minister. He knew how dangerous it was to get embroiled in this. But despite that, if he did so, then it was surely to protect the honour of a high-level leader of the Congress or the family who could have suffered immensely due to this investigation.
More than 61,000 programme managers, two lakh vaccinators, and 3.7 lakh other vaccination team members have been trained so far as part of training at states, districts, and block levels
Prince Mohammed said there was a need to transform the concept of a conventional city into that of a futuristic one.
Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], January 10 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday asked the Congress government in Punjab to "not cheat farmers" by initiating land acquisition process for the Delhi-Katra expressway project which gives an award of Rs 9.67 lakh per acre.
A Chinese soldier apprehended by the Indian Army at the southern bank of Pangong Tso in eastern Ladakh on Friday after he transgressed across the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) was handed back to China on Monday.
Under battle flags bearing Donald Trump's name, the Capitol's attackers pinned a bloodied police officer in a doorway, his twisted face and screams captured on video. They mortally wounded another officer with a blunt weapon and bodyslammed a third over a railing into the crowd.
The image was captured using NASA's Hubble Telescope and shared on the official handle of Hubble Telescope on Friday with the hashtag #HubbleFriday.
The worst-affected species is one of world's highest-altitude fliers, the bar-headed goose, an endangered species that regularly descend in India.