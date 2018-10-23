SPEFL-SCL, REPS India sign MoU

New Delhi, Oct 23 (IANS) Sports, Physical Education, Fitness and Leisure Skills Council (SPEFL-SCL), promoted by Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and FICCI, has signed an MoU with Register For Exercise Professionals India Foundation (REPS India) -- a non-profit company which was formally launched here on Tuesday.

This MoU will facilitate a partnership between SPEFL-SC and REPS India to enable qualified Indian fitness professionals get employed at lucrative salaries in developed countries outside India.

REPS India will be associating itself with the International Confederation of Registers for Exercise Professional(ICREPs), an international partnership between registration bodies around the world that register exercise professionals.

"It is widely estimated that by 2020, India will be the world's youngest country with an average age of 29 years per citizen. Thus signing a MoU with REPS India is an historic step towards promoting young and qualified Indian fitness trainers across the globe. The entry of Reps in India will further strengthen our ongoing 'Skill India' initiatives as we have planned to open 100 skill centres across India by December 2019," SPEFL-SCL COO Tahsin Zahid said in a statement.

REPS India founder Amjad Khan said the MoU will facilitate the growth of fitness industry in India.

"Indian fitness industry is one of the fastest growing industries in the world. Hence, Indian fitness professionals should align themselves with the international fitness industry. They will hereafter be able to work abroad availing a portability support from REPS India," he said.

"While India currently struggles with a burgeoning population of skilled youth, many developed countries today face a shortage of working-age people. While the requirement for skilled workers in these markets is increasing, the availability of skilled people simply isn't keeping pace. In such a scenario, the launch of Reps India through backing of SPEFL-SCL will nurture human resources in India to meet the rising demand of qualified fitness professionals globally," he added.

