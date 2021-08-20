Speed Up Vaccination, Probe Pegasus: Opposition's 11-Demands After 19-Party Meet

The Quint
·3-min read

Leaders of 19 Opposition parties, after holding a meeting on Friday, 20 August, issued a joint statement in which they raised 11 demands from the government, including augmentation the COVID-19 vaccination drive, repeal of the three contentious farm laws and a Supreme Court-monitored judicial probe into the alleged use of the Pegasus spyware.

The statement also called for the release of all political prisoners, including those held under UAPA in the Bhima Koregaon case and the anti-CAA protests.

The Opposition parties, whose leaders attended the meeting on Friday, will jointly organise protest actions all over the country between 20 and 30 September, the statement said.

Also Read: 'Opposition Must Apologise': Govt After Visuals Emerge of Ruckus in Rajya Sabha

'Rise Above Compulsions': Sonia Gandhi's Opposition Unity Pitch for 2024 Elections

At the meeting on Friday, Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi made a strong pitch for Opposition unity ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, calling it "the ultimate goal" for which "we have to begin to plan systematically with the single-minded objective of giving to our country a government that believes in the values of the Freedom Movement and in the principles and provisions of our Constitution."

"This is a challenge, but together we can and must rise to it because there is simply no alternative to working cohesively together. We all have our compulsions, but clearly, a time has come when the interests of our nation demand that we rise above them," Gandhi had said in her opening remarks at the meeting.

The joint statement, issued later, began with a condemnation of the conduct of the Centre and the BJP during the Monsoon Session of the Parliament, alleging that they refused to discuss or answer on issues such as the Pegasus spyware row and the farm laws, among others.

It also slammed the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day speech, saying it was "full of rhetoric, empty slogans and disinformation".

""The Prime Minister, in his Independence Day address, did not focus on a single-issue concerning people's miseries... In fact, it was a repackaging of earlier speeches given in 2019 and 2020. This speech is an ominous warning that lives of our people will continue to be ruined further."" - Opposition leaders' joint statement

Among the 11 demands raised by Opposition leaders was also a call for full statehood in Jammu and Kashmir, as well as conducting free and fair elections at the earliest.

The Opposition leaders also demanded the withdrawal of the hikes in Central excise duties on petrol and diesel, amid concerns over rising fuel prices.

Among those part of the meeting on Friday were Trinamool Congress' Mamata Banerjee, NCP's Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray, National Conference's Farooq Abdullah, DMK's MK Stalin, JMM's Hemant Soren, CPI(M)'s Sitaram Yechury and Loktantrik Janata Dal's Sharad Yadav.

The other parties, whose representatives participated in the meeting, included CPI, RJD, AIUDF, JD(S), RLD, RSP, Kerala Congress (M), PDP, IUML and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi.

Also Read: Pegasus: From Opposition’s Jackpot to BJP’s ‘National Security’ Trump Card

. Read more on Politics by The Quint.Speed Up Vaccination, Probe Pegasus: Opposition's 11-Demands After 19-Party MeetTake The Quint's Weekend Quiz to Find Out How Up-To-Date You Are! . Read more on Politics by The Quint.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest stories

  • Ivory Coast's Ouattara recovers after testing postive for COVID-19, presidency says

    Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara tested positive for COVID-19 after being exposed to the coronavirus but has now recovered, the presidency said on Wednesday. Ouattara's office announced on Aug. 3 that he was self-isolating but did not previously announce that he tested positive. The presidency's statement said Ouattara tested negative on Wednesday and he has returned to his usual activities.

  • Man attempts self-immolation near Talkatora

    New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) A man tried to set himself on fire near Talkatora Road here on Wednesday, police said.

  • Biden set to meet with Israel's prime minister on Aug 26 -White House

    President Joe Biden will host Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett for a meeting at the White House on Aug. 26, the White House said on Wednesday. "The President and Prime Minister Bennett will discuss critical issues related to regional and global security, including Iran," according to White House press secretary Jen Psaki. "The visit will also be an opportunity for the two leaders to discuss efforts to advance peace, security, and prosperity for Israelis and Palestinians and the importance of working towards a more peaceful and secure future for the region."

  • Russian MiG-29 Jet Crashes, Killing Pilot

    A MiG29 military jet crashed in southern Russia during a routine flight and the pilot was killed, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

  • Gorhe praises Navi Mumbai civic body for works during pandemic

    Thane, Aug 18 (PTI) Deputy Chairperson of the Maharashtra Legislative Council Neelam Gorhe on Wednesday lauded the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) for its development and welfare works undertaken during the coronavirus pandemic.

  • 20-yr-old Hyderabad girl allegedly gang-raped by auto drivers

    Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 19 (ANI): A 20-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by few auto drivers in Hyderabad's old city.

  • Missing farmer found dead in fields in UP's Muzaffarnagar

    Muzaffarnagar (UP), Aug 18 (PTI) A 55-year-old farmer, who had been missing since August 15, was found dead in the fields at Rukandpur village in Khatauli area here on Wednesday evening, police said.

  • Assam declares half day for Muharram

    Guwahati (Assam) [India], August 19 (ANI): The Assam government, in a press release on Wednesday, has said that the government has declared half day on August 20 on account of Muharram in the state.

  • Flight threat call at Kolkata airport

    Kolkata, Aug 18 (PTI) A call threatening to hijack a plane was received at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport here on Wednesday evening, police said. Police said they are trying to track the individual who made the call and disconnected it, saying he was joking.

  • U.S. Will Limit Some Chinese Passenger Air Carriers To 40% Capacity -- Order

    The U.S. Transportation Department on Wednesday said it will limit some Chinese air carrier flights to 40% passenger capacity for four weeks after the Chinese government imposed similar limits on four United Airlines flights.

  • Erdogan Says Turkish Contacts With UAE Have Made Progress

    Turkey and the United Arab Emirates, bitter rivals in the Middle East, have been in contact in recent months and made some progress, President Tayyip Erdogan said after rare talks on Wednesday with a senior UAE official.

  • Turkey reports 19,944 daily COVID-19 cases

    Ankara [Turkey], August 19 (ANI/Xinhua): Turkey on Wednesday registered 19,944 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 6,138,452, according to its health ministry.

  • IMF suspends Afghanistan's access to Fund resources over lack of clarity on government

    The International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday that Afghanistan will not be able to access IMF resources, including a new allocation of Special Drawing Rights reserves, due to a lack of clarity over the recognition of its government after the Taliban seized control of Kabul. "As is always the case, the IMF is guided by the views of the international community," an IMF spokesperson said in a statement. "There is currently a lack of clarity within the international community regarding recognition of a government in Afghanistan, as a consequence of which the country cannot access SDRs or other IMF resources."

  • MotoGP Superstar Valentino Rossi to Become Father for First Time

    Rossi announced earlier in August that he planned to retire at the end of this season after 26 years in motorcycle racing.

  • Telangana man stranded in Kabul, family urges govt to bring him home

    Mancherial (Telangana) [India], August 19 (ANI): Family of a 44-year-old man from Telangana's Mancherial district, who is stranded in Kabul after the Taliban takeover, has requested the Government of India to bring him home.

  • Two brothers among three PoK residents apprehended along LoC in JK's Poonch

    Jammu, Aug 18 (PTI) Three residents of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), including two brothers, were apprehended by Army personnel on Wednesday after they intruded into the Indian side in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said.

  • Connecticut Hoops Recruit Signs To Play For Miami Hurricanes

    Guard Bensley Joseph, widely considered the top recruit in Connecticut, has signed to play for the Miami Hurricanes.

  • Afghanistan news: UK refugee scheme branded ‘disingenuous’ as Taliban scholars to decide fate of women

    Follow the latest updates from Wednesday

  • Noida university wins national IP award for patents

    Noida, Aug 18 (PTI) The private Amity University here has won the National Intellectual Property Award 2020 for being the top academic institution in the country for patents and commercialisation, according to the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

  • Bihar, J'khand CMs conduct aerial surveys of flood-affected areas

    Patna/Ranchi, Aug 18 (PTI) The chief ministers of Jharkhand and Bihar on Wednesday separately conducted aerial surveys of areas in their respective states that have been affected by flood.