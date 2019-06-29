Special status to JandK is alibi created by Congress, JKNC: Jitendra Singh

While speaking to ANI on discussion in Parliament on special status to Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, Minister of State (MoS) for the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and Lok Sabha Member of Parliament Jitendra Singh said, "This so-called special status is also an alibi created by Congress and the National Conference (NC). When it suits them, they are special and when it doesn't, they aren't." "When term of state assemblies was extended to 6 years, then Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Sheikh Abdullah adopted it but three years later when it was reversed, he refused using excuse of special status. Result of this is even after 40 years, Jammu and Kashmir is the only assembly today having a 6-years term," he added. "Even those who differ with us, conveniently forget that even the protagonist of Article 370 or 35A which most prominently included Pt. Nehru, were of the opinion that it's going to be a temporary provision in the constitution of India and the constituent assembly," he further stated.