Special screening of 'Batla House' held for BSF in WB's Siliguri

Bollywood movie 'Batla House' featuring John Abraham was screened for officers of the Border Security Force (BSF) deployed at the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal's Siliguri. The thriller drama is inspired by the real Batla House encounter that took place almost a decade ago on September 19, 2008, officially known as Operation Batla House. Directed by Nikkhil Advani, the film is written by Ritesh Shah who previously worked on the hit film 'Pink'.