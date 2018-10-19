Special reads dedicated to women, by women

New Delhi, Oct 19 (IANS) Invoke the "Shakti" within you to transform your mind and transcend limits; get inspiration from the life of a female journalist who has exposed 20 lies and misconceptions so far; read an amalgamation of many old-school ideas that come from grandmothers which modern nutrition is trying to catch up with; flick through a book designed specially for women on how to present oneself to maximum effect, in person and online.

The IANS bookshelf this week has a bunch of books dedicated to women.

1. Book: Awaken the Durga Within; Author: Usha Narayanan; Publisher: Rupa; Price: Rs 195; Pages: 152

"Awaken the Durga Within" is a handy, easy-to-follow guide to help every woman assert herself at home and work, and reclaim her life. Women in a patriarchal country like India are often held back by family or society; and even education or employment does little to help improve their status.

Bringing in the lesser-known and exciting stories about goddesses from Hindu mythology, "Awaken the Durga Within" provides practical solutions that can be implemented immediately, without compromising on values and principles. These stories will help invoke the "Shakti" within every woman so as to transform their minds and transcend their limits. Identify the fears holding you back and discover a pithy, three-step process to help you take control of your life and garner respect. Make choices that are right for you and experience the rewards. Discover the true spirit of feminism wherein women are given the same rights, power, and opportunities as men.

2. Book: Girl, Wash Your Face; Author: Rachel Hollis; Publisher: Thomas Nelson; Price: Rs 499; Pages: 220

As the founder of the lifestyle website TheChicSite.com and CEO of her own media company, Rachel Hollis developed an immense online community by sharing tips for better living while fearlessly revealing the messiness of her own life. Now, in this challenging and inspiring new book, Hollis exposes the 20 lies and misconceptions that too often hold us back from living joyfully and productively, lies we've told ourselves so often we don't even hear them anymore.

With painful honesty and fearless humour, Hollis unpacks and examines the falsehoods that once left her feeling overwhelmed and unworthy, and reveals the specific practical strategies that helped her move past them. In the process, she encourages, entertains, and even kicks a little butt, all to convince you to do whatever it takes to get real and become the joyous, confident woman you were meant to be.

With unflinching faith and rock-hard tenacity, "Girl, Wash Your Face" shows you how to live with passion and hustle -- and how to give yourself grace without giving up.

3. Book: Ultimate Grandmother Hacks; Author: Kavita Devgan; Publisher: Rupa; Price: Rs 295; Pages: 218

Traditional eating habits are a delicious roadmap to a happier, healthier, kinder you. Our ancestors have a lot to teach us about hearty eating habits that not only focus on health but also the pleasure that food can bring to our lives.

This book is an amalgamation of many of those old-school ideas that modern nutrition is now trying to catch up with. It is an enticing guide to inculcate time-tested food habits so we can develop a healthy lifestyle and, even more importantly, rediscover the enjoyment of food.

4. Book: The Skills; Author: Mishal Husain; Publisher: 4th Estate; Price: Rs 599; Pages: 294

Gathering together advice for women of all ages, whether they are new graduates, working mothers or simply seeking a career change, "The Skills" explains how to present yourself to maximum effect, in person and online; how to prepare for quick wins, big moments and plan for long-term goals; how to gain confidence and authority; and how to navigate the ups and downs of a long working life and build resilience.

Drawing on Mishal's own experience, interviews with experts and with inspirational figures from Martha Lane Fox to Malala Yousafzai, "The Skills" will guide women in honing the abilities they need to thrive in whatever field they choose.

