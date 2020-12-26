Special PMLA Court remands PFI leader KA Rauf Sheriff to 14-day judicial custody in Kochi

Representative Image

Kochi (Kerala) [India], December 26 (ANI): A special PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) Court on Saturday remanded KA Rauf Sheriff, national general secretary of Campus Front of India (CFI)-the student organization of Popular Front of India (PFI) to 14-day judicial custody.

On December 24, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) told a special PMLA court here that over Rs 100 crore were deposited into the bank accounts of PFI in the last few years.

"Over Rs 100 crore were deposited into the bank accounts of the PFI in the last few years. The source and disbursal of these funds are under probe," the ED submitted in an affidavit filed in a money laundering case against the organisation.

The ED added the investigation so far revealed that a very large part of over Rs 100 crore have been deposited in cash in the bank account of the PFI over the years. "Since 2013, the PFI has been indulging in various scheduled offences and the money transfers and cash deposits have significantly increased after 2014."

Rauf was arrested by ED from Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on December 14, for allegedly funding the trip of PFI members along with journalist Siddique Kappan to Hathras in Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)