Special paint used at Salt Lake Stadium to ensure eco-friendly atmosphere

Kolkata, Oct 5 (IANS) The West Bengal government has used a special type of paint to ensure an eco-friendly atmosphere inside the Salt Lake Stadium during the course of the FIFA Under-17 World Cup, sources said.

Keeping in mind Diwali, which is on October 19, the paint has been used to stave off flies which might disturb the players and officials inside the premises.

"It is known as Foxy paint," a source in the know said.

State sports minister Aroop Biswas conducted a final inspection of the entire stadium to check if things were in order ahead of the first match here between England and Chile on Sunday. Iraq and Mexico will also play their first game in the second fixture of the night.

Kolkata's revamped Salt Lake Stadium, whose capacity has been reduced to 66,687 for the tournament due to security issues, will host 10 matches including the final on October 28.

"It is up to the spectators and all of us to maintain the stadium infrastructure and see to it that nothing is damaged," Biswas told reporters here.

"The biggest challenge for the government is to maintain the stadium after the World Cup," he added.

