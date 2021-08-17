Special Flight Carrying 120 Indian Officials Takes Off From Kabul: Report

An Indian Air Force C-17 aircraft has taken off from Afghanistan's capital Kabul with more than 120 Indian officials in it, ANI reported on Tuesday, 17 August, quoting sources.

Militant organisation Taliban overthrew the Afghan government and took control of the country on Sunday.

The staff was brought inside the secure areas of the airport safely, late Monday evening, sources further said.

Meanwhile, MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Tuesday said that in view of the prevailing circumstances, it has been decided that India's Ambassador in Kabul and his Indian staff will move to India immediately.

ITBP To Secure Indian Diplomatic Staff in Afghanistan Till Required

Reports on Monday said that a contingent of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has been guarding the diplomatic staff of the Indian embassy in Kabul.

The security unit of the paramilitary force is actively securing the embassy staffers, and will continue to do so till it is required, officials told news agency PTI.

The Indian consulates in Kandahar, Herat, Mazar-e-Sharif, and Jalalabad were recently shut down in the wake of the crisis in Afghanistan.

A number of Indians in Afghanistan who wish to be repatriated to India are presently being kept in a secure area and will be brought to the country in a day or two, news agency ANI reported, citing sources.

'Monitoring Situation in Kabul': Foreign Minister Jaishankar Promises Help to Stranded Indians

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Tuesday, 17 August, said that he was monitoring the situation in Kabul continuously. He indicated that he understands the anxiety of those seeking a return to India.

"Airport operations are the main challenge. Discussions on with partners in that regard," he wrote in a tweet on Tuesday.

Monitoring the situation in Kabul continuously. Understand the anxiety of those seeking to return to India. Airport operations are the main challenge. Discussions on with partners in that regard. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) August 16, 2021

Alluding to the uncertain situation in Kabul, Jaishankar noted that it was important that the Government of India was provided accurate information about the Indians there, and posted contacts for the MEA Special Afghanistan Cell for this purpose.

"We are in constant touch with the Sikh and Hindu community leaders in Kabul. Their welfare will get our priority attention," he further stated, reiterating a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs on Monday evening.

We are in constant touch with the Sikh and Hindu community leaders in Kabul. Their welfare will get our priority attention. @capt_amarinder @HardeepSPuri — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) August 16, 2021

A statement released by the foreign ministry on Monday evening had stated that the Government of India will take the necessary measures to ensure the safety and security of the Indian nationals and the country's interests in Afghanistan.

Acknowledging that the security situation in Kabul has 'deteriorated significantly in the last few days,' the MEA said they are awaiting the resumption of flights to restart the repatriation process.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)

