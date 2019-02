American defence weapon manufacturing giants Lockheed Martin's special F-21 fighter jet is being only offered to India, said company's Vice President Vivek Lall. "The F-21 is a unique fighter aircraft we are offering only to the Indian Air Force. It is not going to be on offer for anyone else around the world. We have a strategic partnership with Tata on this program", said Vivek Lall at Aero India Show.