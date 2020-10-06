Special attention should be given to cleanliness during Kumbh Mela amid COVID-19: CM Rawat

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], October 6 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Tuesday said that special attention should be given to cleanliness during Kumbh Mela amid COVID-19.

While reviewing the preparation of Kumbh Mela 2021, Rawat gave instructions and said, "Pay special attention to cleanliness, garbage disposal in Haridwar and Rishikesh should be ensured, Kumbh will be organized in a grand manner, the beautification of the fair area should be completed on time."

The meeting held at Veer Chander Singh Garhwali Auditorium located in the Secretariat.

The Chief Minister said that keeping the religious and cultural significance of the Kumbh Mela, it should be organized safely in view of COVID.

"Keeping the religious and cultural significance of the Kumbh Mela, it should be safely organised in view of COVID-19. In this regard, the guidance and cooperation of the saints will be taken, all the permanent works of the Kumbh should be completed by December. The tender process should be started for temporary works, the Chief Secretary should review the preparations for the Kumbh every week, the Health Department should work normally with the plans of preparations as well as the to contain COVID," the Chief Minister said.

He said that along with providing a do's and don'ts to all Dharamshalas, Ashrams and hotels during COVID, those working there should be trained as much as possible.

"All work should be completed on time, Work can be done in two shifts. With the help of trade board, action should be taken to remove the encroachment, roads in Haridwar should be repaired as soon as possible, and necessary work should be done by coordinating with the National Highway," he added.

At the meeting, the fair official Deepak Rawat informed about the progress of various works of Kumbh Mela.

He said that an action plan has been prepared for garbage disposal of Haridwar. An expenditure of about Rs 35 crore is estimated on this.

"A 1000-bed COVID Care Center will be built in Haridwar. About 493 doctors are being arranged. Ambulance is also being arranged as per the requirement. Efforts are also being made for arrangement of bike ambulances and boat ambulances. The entire Kumbh Mela region has been divided into 23 sectors. Additional teams will remain in reserve for any contingency situation. Officers' link officers will also be nominated," Rawat said.

Urban Development Minister Madan Kaushik, Chief Secretary Omprakash, Secretary RK Sudhanshu, Nitesh Jha, Shailesh Bagoli, Saujanya, Pankaj Pandey, Garhwal Mandal Commissioner Ravinath Raman, IG Abhinav Kumar, Sanjay Gunjyal Other officials were present at the meeting. (ANI)

