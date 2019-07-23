We should speak in one voice on Kashmir as country's integrity is involved: VP Naidu

Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday told that Kashmir issue is the national issue and country's unity and integrity is involved. While addressing in the RS he said, "It is a national issue. Country's unity, integrity and national interest is involved, we should be seen speaking in one voice." His comments came after US President Trump gave a statement that PM Modi had asked Trump to 'mediate' on Kashmir issue.