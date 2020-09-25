SPB, a voice master who aced vocal ranges, captivated millions of hearts

Chennai, Sep 25: Sripathi Panditaradhyula Balasubrahmanyam, popularly known by the magical three letters 'SPB', belonged to a rare breed of playback singers whose golden voice cast a spell over generations.

The mesmerising voice of Balasubramanyam, who died aged 74 at a hospital here after being treated for COVID-19, endeared him to millions of fans as he strode like a colossus in the film and stage music world with numerous hits in 16 languages, more dominantly in South Indian films -- Tamil and his mother tongue Telugu.

Quite unassuming despite his unparalleled achievements, including countless national and state awards and the coveted Padma Shri and Padma Padma Bhushan, he worked with generations of music composers, crooning a staggering 40,000 plus songs during his enviable over five decade career.

An extraordinary singer, who was influenced by veteran Mohammed Rafi, SPB stamped his class in thousands of evergreen songs, evoking various emotions, be it joy, romance or pathos and later also took to acting in some films.

Living and breathing music aptly fitted him as the gifted singer said a couple of years ago that he was recording a song every day, even over 50 years after he made his debut in 1966, besides being associated with several reality shows on TV.

The evergreen song 'Ayiram Nilave Vaa' (come thousand moons) from MGR starrer Tamil flick 'Adimaipen' catapulted him to fame in 1969 and there had been no looking back for SPB since then. He carved out a niche for himself after entering the field when the then veterans like T M Soundararajan (TMS) and P B Srinivas were ruling the roost. For someone with no formal training in classical music, the heights SPB scaled were not something that even well trained singers could touch.

Born on June 4, 1946, in Nellore in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, the film world was never in the mind of SPB, also fondly called 'Balu' by many of his friends such as music maestro Illayaraja.

"It was never my desire to enter the film industry. I wanted to become a gazetted rank engineer which could fetch Rs 250 salary, a jeep with a chauffeur in the 1960s," he had repeatedly said over the years. It was renowned playback singer S Janaki who first spotted his talent when he took part in a music competition while pursuing engineering (AMIE) in Chennai and told him he will have a bright future in the film industry if he gave it a shot.

In 1966, his career began with Telugu and Kannada songs with S P Kothandapani, whom SPB regarded as his guru, giving him the opportunity His debut song in Tamil "Athanodu Ippadi Irundhu" a duet song with L R Easwari in a movie titled 'Hotel Rambha' never saw the light of the day. Undeterred, he continued to try for opportunities and his entry in the Tamil film industry happened with 'Shanthi Nilayam' and 'Adimaipen', both of which hit screens at the same time in 1969.

He bagged the best playback singer award from the Tamil Nadu government for songs in both Adimaipen and Shanthi Nilayam. SPB went on to sing under music directors spanning generations from Kodhandapani, M S Viswanathan, Ilayaraja, A R Rahman and Deva and pairing female artists like P Suseela, S Janaki, Vaani Jayaram and Chitra, among others, and won six national awards. He could whistle, mimic any sound or voice and had the uncanny ability to seamlessly blend stammer, laughter, cough or give a voice form to any emotion in songs.

