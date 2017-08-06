Spartak Moscow lead race to sign Brazilian Luan

Rio de Janeiro, Aug 6 (IANS) Russian football club Spartak Moscow are leading the race to sign forward Luan from Brazilian Serie A side Gremio, according to media reports.

But Gremio have expressed a wish to keep the 24-year-old until the end of the Brazilian season in December, Xinhua news agency quoted Uol as reporting.

Italy's Sampdoria and Turkey's Fenerbahce have also been linked with bids for the Brazilian.

Luan, who has been capped once for Brazil's national team, has scored 59 goals in 206 appearances for Gremio since joining the Porto Alegre club in 2012.

The 2014 Olympic gold medallist is currently tied to Gremio until September 2018.

