Spanish winger Lanzarote joins FC Goa

Panaji, Aug 23 (IANS) Indian Super League (ISL) franchise FC Goa on Wednesday confirmed the signing of Spanish winger Manuel Lanzarote for the 2017-18 season.

"Join us welcoming our new signee Manuel Lanzarote, another foreign addition to the FC Goa squad in the upcoming #HeroISL season 4 #ForcaGoa," the franchise confirmed on their official Twitter account.

Lanzarote last played for Spanish second division club Real Zaragoza in the 2016-17 season. The Spaniard had spent his youth career playing for Barcelona from 1994-2003.

The 33-year-old started his senior career playing for Barcelona C, where he scored 12 goals in 44 appearances from 2002-05.

He also figured 17 times for La Liga club Espanyol from 2013-15.

--IANS

sam/ajb/bg