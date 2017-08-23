    Spanish winger Lanzarote joins FC Goa

    Indo Asian News Service

    Panaji, Aug 23 (IANS) Indian Super League (ISL) franchise FC Goa on Wednesday confirmed the signing of Spanish winger Manuel Lanzarote for the 2017-18 season.

    "Join us welcoming our new signee Manuel Lanzarote, another foreign addition to the FC Goa squad in the upcoming #HeroISL season 4 #ForcaGoa," the franchise confirmed on their official Twitter account.

    Lanzarote last played for Spanish second division club Real Zaragoza in the 2016-17 season. The Spaniard had spent his youth career playing for Barcelona from 1994-2003.

    The 33-year-old started his senior career playing for Barcelona C, where he scored 12 goals in 44 appearances from 2002-05.

    He also figured 17 times for La Liga club Espanyol from 2013-15.

