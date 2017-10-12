Spanish tennis federation names Davis, Federation Cup captains

Madrid, Oct 12 (IANS) Sergi Bruguera and Anabel Medina Garrigues were introduced as the new captains of the Davis Cup and Federation Cup teams, respectively, by the Spanish Royal Tennis Federation (RFET).

Bruguera and Medina Garrigues reached agreement with the RFET to take the helm of the teams for two years starting January 1, 2018, succeeding Conchita Martinez, who was in charge of both squads, reports Efe.

"When Javier Soler, the sports director, called me to offer the captaincy, the truth is I had no doubts," Medina Garrigues said in a press conference on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old Medina Garrigues, who reached a career high singles ranking of No.16 in the world in 2009, said the main role for the captain was to unite all the players.

Medina Garrigues, the winner of 11 singles and 28 doubles titles, said her aim was to lead the Fed Cup team into the World Group.

Medina Garrigues, who coached Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko, said the new position was a different kind of challenge since she would lead players with experience both in Fed Cup play and on the WTA Tour.

Facing Italy in the Fed Cup World Group II's first tie will be the first challenge Medina Garrigues will take on February 10-11.

Bruguera, for his part, said he was proud to be the Spanish Davis Cup captain after playing in tennis' premier international team event during his career.

The 46-year-old Bruguera, who won the French Open in 1993 and 1994, said that winning a Davis Cup title was the main reason he accepted the job, as well as players' requests for him to take the helm.

