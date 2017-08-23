Spanish Swimmer Stays Put at Starting Block During Race in Honour of Barcelona, Watch Video

Fernando Alvarez, born in 1946, stood up on lane 4 and when everybody else dived, he decided to remain there.

Budapest: A veteran Spanish swimmer stayed put on his starting block for his 200m breaststroke heat in the age 70-74 division at the FINA World Masters Championships on Saturday despite the race beginning.

The reason being, paying tributes to last week’s Barcelona terror attacks that killed at least 15 and injured more than 100.

According to reports, Alvarez had earlier petitioned FINA for an official minute of silence, but swimming’s international governing body said there was no time to fit it into that session’s schedule.

However, FINA confirmed on Tuesday that it received no request.

“In case a formal demand was received, FINA would obviously immediately consider the minute of silence,” the organization said in their statement.

Alvarez did eventually dive into the pool but was given no time in when the official results were announced.