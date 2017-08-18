Spanish sports world stands with victims after Barcelona attack

Madrid, Aug 18 (IANS) Prominent individuals and institutions in the Spanish sports world condemned the terrorist attack in Barcelona and expressed solidarity with victims and their families.

Thirteen people were killed and 100 others injured on Thursday when a van ran over pedestrians on Barcelona's tourist-packed Las Ramblas boulevard in what police confirmed was a terror attack, reports Efe.

"Deeply saddened by the attack on our city. All our thoughts are with the victims, their families and with the people of Barcelona," FC Barcelona football club said on Twitter.

FC Barcelona's traditional rivals, Real Madrid, issued a similar statement.

"Real Madrid would like to express its deepest sorrow regarding the attack which has taken place in the city of Barcelona, the club stands together with the victims, their families and their friends," the statement read.

The capital club's biggest star, Cristiano Ronaldo, likewise expressed his shock and sadness via Twitter.

FC Barcelona defender Gerard Pique said: "More than ever, people need to unite against terrorism."

Tennis great Rafael Nadal said that he was "devastated" by the attack and expressed support for victims' families and for the city.

Woman tennis star Garbine Muguruza said: "Today more than ever Barcelona is in my heart. All my support for the victims and their families. Barcelona. #StopTerrorism."

Formula 1 driver Fernando Alonso expressed sadness about the events in Barcelona.

Spanish football club Villarreal postponed the presentation of its newest acquisition, Colombian striker Carlos Bacca, which was scheduled for Thursday.

