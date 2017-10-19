Spanish paraglider becomes part of a natural phenomenon of starlings

Paraglider Horacio Llorens became part of a flock of starlings to embrace his dream of flying like a bird in Tondermarsken in southern Denmark. The 35-year-old Spaniard traveled to the country to witness the natural phenomenon of Black Sun, created as tens of thousands of starlings gather in the sky at one time there as a biannual event. The five-time aerobatic paragliding world champion, who took up the sport in 2000, interacted with the birds in stunning conditions, Llorens at the heart of the flock, changing direction with the birds at every twist and turn.