Spain's Villa may miss Liechtenstein tie due to muscle problem

Madrid, Sep 3 (IANS) Spain veteran striker David Villa suffered a slight muscle problem in Sunday's training session and may miss Tuesday's FIFA World Cup 2018 qualifying clash against Liechtenstein.

Villa, Spain's all-time top scorer, appeared in Saturday's 3-0 win over Italy in the 2018 World Cup qualifier, reports Efe.

The striker went to the university hospital of Sanitas La Moraleja alongside Spain medical staff following the training session and underwent an MRI scan to evaluate his muscle problem, according to a statement released by the Spanish national team's official website.

The statement added that Villa will remain in the camp of his national team, while his participation in the 2018 World Cup qualifier against Liechtenstein will depend on his evolution.

The New York City striker returned to appear with Spain after replacing Isco Alarcon in the final minutes of the match against Italy.

Villa, who won the 2008 European championship and 2010 FIFA World Cup with Spain, has scored 59 goals in 98 games with his national team.

--IANS

