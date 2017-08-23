Spain's sports tribunal upholds 5-match ban on Ronaldo

Madrid, Aug 23 (IANS) Spain's Administrative Court of Sport has upheld the five-match ban imposed by the Royal Spanish Football Federation on Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

The federation's competition committee penalised the Portuguese star for pushing the referee after he was sent off during their 3-1 win over Barcelona in the first leg of the Spanish Super Cup, reports Efe.

Ronaldo was "suspended for one game for double booking and his consequent sending off" and an additional four matches for breach of Article 96 of the Disciplinary Code, the federation said in a statement.

The federation last week rejected Real Madrid's initial appeal against the decision.

Now that the Administrative Court on Tuesday likewise upheld the ban, Real Madrid's all-time top scorer will have to wait until a September 21 match against Real Betis to make his La Liga debut this season.

"It is an incomprehensible decision, injustice that won't knock me out," Ronaldo said on social media. "As always I will be back stronger. Thanks to those who have supported me."

Ronaldo has already missed the second leg of the Super Cup -- won by Real Madrid -- and his team's La Liga opener against Deportivo.

--IANS

pur/bg