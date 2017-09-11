Spain's Muguruza tops WTA rankings

Madrid, Sep 11 (IANS) Spaniard Garbiñe Muguruza led the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) singles rankings released on Monday, while Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova dropped three positions to hold the fourth place.

Simona Halep of Romania came in second, followed by Ukraine's Elina Svitolina, reports Efe.

United States Venus Williams jumped four places to occupy the fifth position, ahead of sixth placed Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark.

Slovakia's Dominika Cibulkova climbed to ninth spot, while Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko grabbed the 10th position.

The current WTA rankings and point scores are as follows:

1. Garbiñe Muguruza (Spain) 6,030 points

2. Simona Halep (Romania) 5,965

3. Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) 5,640

4. Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) 5,520

5. Venus Williams (United States) 4,756

6. Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) 4,640

7. Johanna Konta (Britain) 4,520

8. Svetlana Kuznetsova (Russia) 4,410

9. Dominika Cibulkova (Slovakia) 3,770

10. Jelena Ostapenko (Latvia) 3,502.

