Spain's Muguruza continues to top WTA rankings

Madrid, Sep 18 (IANS) Spanish tennis player Garbiñe Muguruza continued to lead the Women's Tennis Association rankings for the second consecutive week.

Romanian Simona Halep came in second, followed by Ukrainian Elina Svitolina, reports Efe citing the rankings which were released on Monday.

This week's standings witnessed no changes, as Czech Karolina Pliskova held the fourth position, ahead of fifth-placed American Venus Williams.

The current WTA rankings and point scores are as follows:

1. Garbiñe Muguruza (Spain) 6,030 points

2. Simona Halep (Romania) 5,965

3. Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) 5,640

4. Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) 5,520

5. Venus Williams (United States) 4,756

6. Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) 4,640

7. Johanna Konta (United Kingdom) 4,520

8. Svetlana Kuznetsova (Russia) 4,410

9. Dominika Cibulkova (Slovakia) 3,770

10. Jelena Ostapenko (Latvia) 3,502.

--IANS

