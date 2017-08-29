Spain's Muguruza advances to second round at US Open

New York, Aug 29 (IANS) Spain's Garbiñe Muguruza, the No. 3 seed, rolled to a 6-0, 6-3 win over American Varvara Lepchenko in the first round of the US Open.

The reigning Wimbledon champion needed just 53 minutes on Monday to advance to the second round, reports Efe.

The 23-year-old Muguruza, who also won the 2016 French Open, will face the winner of the match between American Claire Liu and China's Ying-Ying Duan in the second round.

Muguruza is in the same quarter of the draw with American No. 9 seed Venus Williams and Danish No. 5 seed Carolina Wozniacki.

