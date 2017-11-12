Spain's Isco to miss pre-World Cup friendly

Madrid, Nov 12 (IANS) Spain midfielder Francisco "Isco" Alarcon will not appear with his team in the pre-World Cup friendly match against Russia, the Spanish national football team announced on Sunday.

Isco was forced out of the squad after sustaining an injury during Spain's 5-0 win over Costa Rica on Saturday, reports Efe.

"Isco will miss the Russia match on Tuesday and has left the training camp due to the injury sustained during yesterday's match," the Spanish team said in a statement on its official website.

Real Madrid's medical staff, who contacted the national team's staff, will evaluate Isco's treatment "from this moment forward," according to the statement.

Spain, coached by Julen Lopetegui, is to travel to St. Petersburg to face Russia, which will host the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

--IANS

sam/bg