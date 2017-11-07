Spain's Baena advances at Uruguay Open

Montevideo, Nov 7 (IANS) Fifth-seeded Roberto Carballes Baena of Spain advanced to the second round of the Uruguay Open after defeating Argentina's Maximo Gonzalez 6-1, 2-6, 6-1 here.

The Tenerife-born player won the match which lasted more than two hours to eliminate the 2010 champion from the tournament at the Carrasco Lawn Tennis club here on Monday, reports Efe.

Colombia's Alejandro Gonzalez defeated Italy's Marco Cecchinato 4-6, 6-3, 7-6, and Brazil's Guilherme Clezar defeated Hungary's Attila Balazs in a straight-sets 7-6, 7-6 victory.

In the other first round match played on Monday, Argentina's Federico Coria defeated Norway's Casper Ruud 6-2, 6-4.

