Spain vs Italy football live: European qualifiers live streaming in India, TV channel

What so if there is no club football happening this super Saturday? You can savour one of the biggest encounters in the history of international football -- Spain vs Italy -- yet again tonight.

The European giants are clashing swords in their second leg Group G match of the European World Cup qualifiers en route to Russia 2018. Both teams are on 16 points from six matches and it is Spain who is leading courtesy of the goal difference.

While their first leg encounter in 2016 turned out to be a 1-1 draw, expect this one to be a cracker with both teams aiming direct qualification to the FIFA World Cup 2018. Only the group toppers can seal a direct entry, while the second-placed team has to go through a play-off round after the end of the group games.

Looking at Group G, it is only Spain or Italy who can come first or second, with four more matches remaining.

Italy have suffered a major blow as veteran defender Giorgio Chiellini is out with an ankle injury, and Spain's attacking armada consists of Alvaro Morata, David Silva, Marco Asensio and the evergreen David Villa. Clearly, like always, it will be a battle between Spanish attack and Italian defence.

Who will win this battle of the titans?

Match schedule

Date: September 2

September 2 Time : 7:45 pm BST (12:15 am IST - Sunday)

: 7:45 pm BST (12:15 am IST - Sunday) Venue: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid

Where to watch live

INDIA: TV - Sony Ten 2/HD. Live stream - Sony Liv

UK: TV - ITV 4. Live stream - ITV Hub

SPAIN: TV - TVE La 1. Live stream - Movistar +

ITALY: TV - Rai Uno