As Spain prepare for final World Cup qualifiers, 3 footballers out injured

Madrid, Oct 2 (IANS) Spain's football team chief coach Julen Lopetegui will have to do some rethinking as he prepares to start work with his squad ahead of the final two FIFA World Cup qualifying games against Albania and Israel.

Real Madrid right-back Dani Carvajal, FC Barcelona veteran midfielder Andres Iniesta and Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata have all had to withdraw from the 25-man squad due to physical issues, reports Xinhua news agency.

Morata pulled a hamstring during Chelsea's 0-1 defeat to Manchester City. Iniesta also suffered a hamstring strain as Barcelona defeated Las Palmas on Sunday.

Carvajal missed Sunday's game at home to Espanyol with pericarditis, which is an inflammation surrounding the heart, and will be out of action for an as-yet-unspecified length of time.

