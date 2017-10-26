Spain use mosquito repellent before training

Kolkata, Oct 26 (IANS) The Spain U-17 World Cup team, scheduled to take part in the final against England on Saturday, applied mosquito repellent cream on their bodies before their training session at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan here on Thursday.

"As part of safety measure, we are using mosquito repellents in training due to mosquito-borne diseases in India, especially in Kolkata," Spain media manager Jose Miguel Monje told reporters.

Kolkata, its neighbouring areas and various other parts of West Bengal have been hit by a dengue outbreak.

According to the state government, the mosquito-borne disease has claimed 34 lives and infected over 18,000 people this year.

However, the opposition political parties and other non-governmental sources have claimed that the actual death toll was much higher.

--IANS

