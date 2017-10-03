Spain coach asks for calm over defender Pique

Madrid, Oct 3 (IANS) After FC Barcelona defender Gerard Pique was subjected to terrible abuse from fans watching the first training session of the national team here, Spain's football team chief coach Julen Lopetegui has said that the situation surrounding the player was "disagreeable".

The 30-year-old defender had previously defended the right to vote in the Catalan independence referendum on Sunday and had also retweeted videos of police hitting voters in the poll which was declared illegal by the Spanish Constitutional Court, reports Xinhua news agency.

Pique was abused by fans, with one of their banners read: "Pique you make me vomit."

"I saw Pique looking fine and he wouldn't be with us if he wasn't. I hope that all of us can pour cold water on this unpleasant situation," said Lopetegui on Spanish radio on Monday night.

"I haven't followed his tweets, but I ask for us not to be distracted by what is a disagreeable situation," added the coach.

Pique had been in tears when discussing Sunday's events after Barcelona had defeated Las Palmas in front of an empty Camp Nou after the club played their La Liga game behind closed doors as a sign of "disagreement" with events.

He also said he would be prepared to step down from the Spain squad, which he has represented, making 91 appearances since his debut in 2009 and nobody has ever questioned his commitment on the pitch. He was also a member of Spain's 2010 World Cup-winning side.

--IANS

pur/dg