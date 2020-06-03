SpaceX Demo-2 success ushers in new era in spaceflight, and India's space ecosystem needs to adapt

Last Saturday, as SpaceX, prepared to attempt the Crew Dragon Demo-2 mission for the second time, over ten million people tuned in to watch #LaunchAmerica. For the first time in almost nine years, America was about to launch "American astronauts to space in an American made rocket, from American soil". It was a proud moment for the USA, and they made a big show of it, like always.

Among the many millions of viewers that tuned in, a group of Indian space entrepreneurs who had been actively following the developments celebrated the remarkable endeavour of human spaceflight.

A new era in Human Spaceflight

For many many space enthusiasts around the world, the success of the Crew Dragon Demo-2 mission was inspiring and unprecedented in various ways.

In 2011, after the space shuttle was retired, the NASA Commercial Crew Program began. At this time, the USA was wholly-dependent on Russian Soyuz rockets to hail rides for astronauts to and from the ISS. The aim of this program was to privately develop " within America " space transportation systems that would take astronauts to and bring them back from space safely, from American soil. Boeing, with its CST-100 Starliner capsule, and SpaceX with the Crew Dragon capsule, competed till the final leg of the program to achieve this milestone. Both were competing under multi-billion dollar development contracts with NASA. SpaceX won this race, with the success of their Crew Dragon Demo-2 mission last Saturday.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the company's Crew Dragon spacecraft is launched on NASA's SpaceX Demo-2 mission to the International Space Station. Image credit: NASA/Flickr More

The rocket booster was recovered with potential for reuse, like any other Falcon 9 booster. The astronauts, wearing cool new stylish spacesuits, were transported to the launchpad aboard Tesla Model Xs with their futuristic looking falcon-wing doors. The SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule is the first-ever with a large touchscreen-based interface and control panel, instead of a myriad of dials, buttons, switches, etc. The capsule also carried with the two human astronauts, "Tremor" " a sparkly apatosaurus toy that was seen floating around the capsule acting as a zero-gravity (orbital insertion) indicator for viewers around the world.

No knobs, buttons or flight sequence written on paper, #CrewDragon and the astronauts have touch screens that are seamless and efficient to use. Their gloves are also specially designed to let the astronauts touch the screen effortlessly. pic.twitter.com/ONrq8Njhet " Tech2 (@tech2eets) May 30, 2020

With all of that, it was also for the first time ever that astronauts have gone to space in a capsule and rocket completely developed, manufactured, owned and operated by a private company. With this milestone, human spaceflight has, for the first time in history, the means and potential to become a completely private affair. Individuals can now literally buy a ticket to space, although SpaceX is yet to announce any such sales.

The mission brought spaceflight to the 21st century, and it did this in style.

This mission and other efforts by SpaceX have made a large impact on the public perception of space and spaceflight. They have single-handedly inspired a whole generation of space explorers, scientists, and rocket enthusiasts " not just in America but across the globe. In doing so, they have also created completely new opportunities of doing business in space " such as the first commercial, privately developed, non-academic Indian satellite (ExseedSat-1) launched by the Falcon 9 in December 2018, albeit not on an Indian rocket.

SpaceX Demo-2 capsule with NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken ahead of their trip to the Space Station. Image: NASA More

