‘Space Olympics’ at ISS with synchronized swimming, weightless sharpshooting & no-handball

Space Olympics

While the Olympic Games in Tokyo were in full swing, astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) established their own version of the “Space Olympics.”

Although the same Olympic games could not be held in zero gravity; the crew members had watched the opening ceremony from high above the Earth as they separated into two teams in space – Soyuz and Crew Dragon.

Lack-of-floor routine – much to Pyotr for completing his routine without touching anything, a difficult feat!



As they placed little flags of the participating countries atop the ISS lab, the crew members came up with fresh innovative concepts for the games. Such as synchronized floating or lack-of-floor routines, very long jumps, and no-hand ball.

The ISS crew is said to work out for two and a half hours every day in orbit. It is to keep their fitness levels up. The team, includes three Americans, two Russian cosmonauts, and one French astronaut. Akihiko Hoshide of Japan leads the team, where the Olympic Games are being held.

No-handball – we had to adapt the rules a bit during the match, much investment on both sides for the win.



Space Olympics spirit

The Olympic spirit is likewise very much alive at the ISS with the approach of the cosmic games. French astronaut Thomas Pesquet also said “The very first Space Olympics, for crew cohesion, we put together a friendly competition between the Soyuz team and the Crew Dragon team. With sports specific to space, mind you.”

The Maxar Earth observation satellite had previously taken images of Tokyo’s National Stadium.

Last month, French astronaut Thomas Pesquet wished the competitors well as the Olympic Games began in Tokyo. The games are going to end.

Weightless sharpshooting – concentration and skill (or luck) proved necessary to reach the target.



Also, in a tweet, Pesquet said: “Weightless sharpshooting – concentration and skill (or luck) proved necessary to reach the target,” as the team glorified the Olympic spirit.

They also took part in “synchronized space swimming” to display teamwork and crew union.

“No-handball – we had to adapt the rules a bit during the match, much investment on both sides for the win,” Pesquet informed.