Space Kidz India founder S Kesan calls ISRO's PSLV-C44 launch 'a victory for student aerospace community'

Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), S Kesan of Space Kidz India felt excited and the moment when the group's satellite Kalamsat was launched by the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C44) was a dream come true. After the successful launch of the satellite, she said, "I am feeling very ecstatic. This is a dream come true. ISRO spent so much money to build a rocket and gave a segment of it for student research, the opportunity was phenomenal. It's a victory for entire student aerospace community."