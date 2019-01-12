SP-BSP alliance all about corruption and destabilising politics: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday attacked the alliance of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Samajwadi Party (SP) by calling it an alliance of "corruption", "chaos" and "destabilising politics". The UP CM was speaking at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Convention Meet. The alliance has been formed ahead of Lok Sabha polls to grab the power in the doubly heated state. CM Yogi said, "This gathbandhan is about spreading corruption, destabilising politics and creating chaos. This alliance is not formed in good spirit. Slogans like 'gareebi hatao' were given after Indian Independence but did poverty was eradicated? Within 1.5 yrs, UP government has given houses to 18 lakh poor individuals, irrespective of their caste or religion, under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Under SP government, only 63,000 houses were built in 5 years of rule. Those who don't like India's development they have joined hands against PM Modi."