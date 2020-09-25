SP Balasubramanyam's Voice is Time Machine: Fans Share Favourite Songs After Singer's Demise

SP Balasubrahmanyam who had tested positive for coronavirus last month breathed his last on September 25.

His demise comes as a blow to millions of fans around the country, many of whom grew up listening to his melodious voice.

In his five-decade-long career, SPB has been a stage performer, a playback singer credited with over 40000 songs, a dubbing artiste, an actor and a reality show judge. Having won multiple National Film Awards for Best Male Playback Singer for his works in four different languages, he has left behind a musical legacy that can only be dreamt off. SPB has been the voice behind several megahits. With prominent songs like "Saathiya, tune kya kiya", “Kabootar Jaa Jaa,” “Bahut Pyaar Karte Hain,” and “Pehla Pehla Pyaar Hai”, he continues to live in the hearts of all desi 90s kids.

In fact, who can forget the emotionally charged songs from Salman Khan and Bhagyashree starrer Main Pyaar Kiya (1989), which have almost attained a cult status today? The singer sang all the songs of the film including, “Aate Jaate Hanste Gaate”, “Mere Rang Mein Rangne Waali”, “Aaya Mausam Dosti Ka” among others. It became the best-selling Bollywood soundtrack of the decade with over 10 million units of the album being sold. Many, even today, credit the success of the film to its soundtrack.

While many took to social media to share anecdotes about the singer, others shared their condolences. But his fans remembered his legacy in the manner Balasubrahmanyam himself would have approved - through his music. Evidently shocked and distraught over his death, fans shared their favourite songs by the singer. The list is endless, but here are a few we came across:

Heartbroken. The man who held his breath to give us this masterpiece (and many others) has breathed his last.. I will always remember you for this song. I'm still in awe at it as I was 10-15 years ago when my dad first showed me this song. Rest in peace, SPB sir.. #RIPSPB pic.twitter.com/2TI8agbJyM — Taneshh (@Taneshh10) September 25, 2020

One of the best songs in contemporary music. Will miss you #SPBalasubramaniam Sir. pic.twitter.com/BtNiHvPqdG — Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) September 25, 2020

How can we forgot his songs One of the Best Song In SPB Career#SPBalasubramaniam #RIPSPB pic.twitter.com/g1j7tXiCKi — NARE$H - MSD ᶜˢᵏ (@NareshAK_) September 25, 2020



RIP my favourite SP #RIPSPB#SPBalasubramaniam Can't forget those continues re-runs of EK DUJE KE LIYE https://t.co/7pa8DXtQV2 — Veena D (@The_veenaD) September 25, 2020

People Who Know Me Since Childhood Knows How Big Fan I Am To You #SPBalasubramaniam Garu There wouldn't Be A Day Without Listening Your Songs I've Been Singing From My Grade 1& That Love I Have In Songs Is Just Bcoz of U You are my healing Therapy Will miss you sir#RIPSPB pic.twitter.com/wWD95oSZ7V — Sai Sunil Reddy (@SaiSunil452) September 25, 2020

Here's another thread sharing his legacy:

Not just a voice but a time-machine - transporting us kids of the 90s to that decade. The voice of forever youth, forever hope, forever possibilities. The voice that will remain forever. Zindabad, SPB sir. SPB (+ RDB with lyrics by Sameer here.)https://t.co/p3zBWnr1aJ — वरुण 🇮🇳 (@varungrover) September 25, 2020

As news of his death broke, music maestro AR Rahman, singers Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle mourned his loss. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said with the demise of SP Balasubrahmanyam, our cultural world is a lot poorer.