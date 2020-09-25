Remembering SP Balasubrahmanyam Through His Songs

SP Balasubrahmanyam’s musical legacy spans over 40,000 songs across six decades and five film music industries.

A six-time national award winner, Balasubrahmanyam had also been honoured with the Padma Shri in 2001 and Padma Bhushan in 2011.

As a singer, influenced by Mohammed Rafi, SPB had made his mark through thousands of evergreen songs, working with music directors spanning generations— from Kodhandapani, M S Viswanathan, Ilayaraja to AR Rahman and Deva.

A few years ago, the singer said he would still record a song every day, over 50 years after he made his debut in 1966.

It’s impossible to condense this vast body of work into a list of few songs.

We picked a few of his songs every fan of Indian film music should know:

SP had no formal training in classical music. Renowned playback singer S. Janaki first spotted his talent when he took part in a music competition while pursuing engineering in Chennai and told him he would have a bright future in the film industry if he gave it a shot.

The evergreen Tamil song ‘Ayiram Nilave Vaa’ from MGR-starrer Adimaipen was the one that catapulted him to fame in 1969 .

SP Balasubrahmanyam looms large as the man who voiced some of the most popular heroes in Indian films.

Balasubrahmanyam sang for generations of film actors in Telugu from legendary N T Rama Rao and Akkineni Nageswara Rao to Sobhan Babu, Krishna in the 1970s and 1980s, Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Balakrishna, Venkatesh since 1980s and 1990s, and Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun and others of present time.

In the 1990s, he came to be known as Salman Khan’s voice as he sang for the actor in a host of films, including Maine Pyar Kiya, Saajan, Hum Aapke Hain Koun and Andaaz Apna Apna.

Heartbroken to hear about #SPBalasubrahmanyam sir... you will forever live on in your undisputed legacy of music! condolence to the family #RIP — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) September 25, 2020

