Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2021-22: Subscription for First Tranche of Gold Bonds To Start on May 17; Check Important Dates of Subscription and Issuance
New Delhi, May 13: The Government of India, in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India, has decided to issue Sovereign Gold Bonds. The Sovereign Gold Bonds will be issued in six tranches from May 2021 to September 2021. The Sovereign Gold Bonds will be sold through Scheduled Commercial banks (except Small Finance Banks and Payment Banks), Stock Holding Corporation of India Limited (SHCIL), designated post offices, and recognised stock exchanges viz., National Stock Exchange of India Limited and Bombay Stock Exchange Limited. Akshaya Tritiya 2021: A Step-by Step Guide on How to Buy Gold For Akshaya Tritiya Amid Pandemic.
Check Sovereign Gold Bonds calendar below:
S. No.
Tranche
Date of Subscription
Date of Issuance
1.
2021-22- Series I
May 17-21, 2021
May 25, 2021
2.
2021-22 Series II
May 24 – 28, 2021
June 01, 2021
3.
2021-22 Series III
May 31 – June 04, 2021
June 08, 2021
4.
2021-22 Series IV
July 12-16, 2021
July 20, 2021
5.
2021-22 Series V
Aug. 09-13, 2021
Aug. 17, 2021
6.
2021-22 Series VI
Aug. 30- Sept.03, 2021
Sept. 07, 2021
Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2021-22 features:
Sl. No.
Item
Details
1
Product name
Sovereign Gold Bond 2021-22
2
Issuance
To be issued by the Reserve Bank of India on behalf of the Government of India.
3
Eligibility
The Bonds will be restricted for sale to resident individuals, HUFs, Trusts, Universities and Charitable Institutions.
4
Denomination
The Bonds will be denominated in multiples of gram(s) of gold with a basic unit of 1 gram.
5
Tenor
The tenor of the Bond will be for a period of 8 years with exit option after5th year to be exercised on the next interest payment dates.
6
Minimum size
Minimum permissible investment will be 1 gram of gold.
7
Maximum limit
The maximum limit of subscription shall be 4 KG for individual, 4 Kg for HUF and 20 Kg for trusts and similar entities per fiscal (April-March) notified by the Government from time to time. A self-declaration to this effect will be obtained. The annual ceiling will include bonds subscribed under different tranches during initial issuanceby Government and those purchased from the Secondary Market.
8
Joint holder
In case of joint holding, the investment limit of 4 KG will be applied to the first applicant only.
9
Issue price
The price of Bond will be fixed in Indian Rupees on the basis of a simple average of the closing price of gold of 999 purity, published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association Limited for the last 3 working days of the week preceding the subscription period. The issue price of the Gold Bonds will be `50 per gram less for those who subscribe online and pay through digital mode.
10
Payment option
Payment for the Bonds will be through cash payment (up to a maximum of `20,000) or demand draft or cheque or electronic banking.
11
Issuance form
The Gold Bonds will be issued as Government of India Stock under GS Act, 2006. The investors will be issued a Holding Certificate for the same. The Bonds are eligible for conversion into demat form.
12
Redemption price
The redemption price will be in Indian Rupees based on simple average of closing price of gold of 999 purity,of previous 3 working days published by IBJA Ltd.
13
Sales channel
Bonds will be sold through Commercial banks, Stock Holding Corporation of India Limited (SHCIL), designated post offices (as may be notified) and recognised stock exchanges viz., National Stock Exchange of India Limited and Bombay Stock Exchange, either directly or through agents.
14
Interest rate
The investors will be compensated at a fixed rate of 2.50 percent per annum payable semi-annually on the nominal value.
15
Collateral
Bonds can be used as collateral for loans. The loan-to-value (LTV) ratio is to be set equal to the ordinary gold loan mandated by the Reserve Bank from time to time.
16
KYC documentation
Know-your-customer (KYC) norms will be the same as that for purchase of physical gold. KYC documents such as Voter ID, Aadhaar card/PAN or TAN /Passport will be required.Every application must be accompanied by the ‘PAN Number’ issued by the Income Tax Department to individuals and other entities.
17
Tax treatment
The interest on Gold Bonds shall be taxable as per the provision of Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961). The capital gains tax arising on redemption of SGB to an individual has been exempted. The indexation benefits will be provided to long term capital gains arising to any person on transfer of bond.
18
Tradability
Bonds will be tradable on stock exchanges within a fortnight of the issuance on a date as notified by the RBI.
19
SLR eligibility
Bonds acquired by the banks through the process of invoking lien/hypothecation/pledge alone, shall be counted towards Statutory Liquidity Ratio.
20
Commission
Commission for distribution of the bond shall be paid at the rate of 1% of the total subscription received by the receiving offices and receiving offices shall share at least 50% of the commission so received with the agents or sub-agents for the business procured through them.
