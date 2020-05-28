Southern Railway Division Office in Chennai Closed For Disinfection After Official Tested Positive For COVID-19

Chennai, May 28: The Southern Railway Division office in Chennai has been closed for disinfection after an official tested positive for coronavirus. According to the Railway PRO in the state, testing is underway for other officials and workers. Tamil is also one of the worst-hit states in the coronavirus pandemic in India. A total of 18,545 people have been already infected with the virus and 133 people have died so far.

In a tragic incident from the state, a coronavirus positive patient committed suicide at a hospital in Chennai on Wednesday. The patient was undergoing treatment at the Omandurar multi-speciality Government General Hospital. He killed himself in the restroom. The 57-year-old man used to work as a clerk at the Madras High Court. India Reports 6,566 New COVID-19 Cases, 194 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; Total Count Reaches 1,58,333, Death Toll Crosses 4,500-Mark.

Southern Railway Division Office in Chennai Closed For Disinfection:

— ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2020





On the other hand, in the national capital, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) sealed its headquarter building on Thursday after a senior employee tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total number of employees infected with the novel coronavirus to 7. The total number of coronavirus cases increased to 1,58,333. India on Thursday morning reported a spike of 6,566 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. The death toll, on the other hand, jumped to 4,500 mark.