South Point girls enter quarters of School Regatta

Kolkata, May 8 (IANS) City-based South Point High School (SPHS) dominated the show as their senior girls team entered the quarter-finals of the 46th All India Invitational School Regatta being organised by Lake Club at the Rabindra Sarovar here on Tuesday.

South Point Senior Girls, who beat La Martiniere, also from Kolkata in the first of their league matches on Monday, produced another good show day to beat St. Thomas easily to reach the last-eight stage.

In the senior girls division SPHS apart, Sushila Birla, Ballygunge Siksha Sadan G.D. Birla and Delhi Public School also rowed well to win a race each.

Inspired with their girls team's performance, South Point Senior Boys also excelled to win their races against Hirendra Leela Patranabis School and St. Agustine comfortably and assured their berth in the quarters.

They beat La Martiniere Boys and Khalsa English school on Monday.

Along with South Point, last year's title holders in senior boys, DAV school from Chandigarh almost made their entry into the knockout stage as they won all the three league races they rowed till now.

After defeating National High School West Bengal and Patha Bhavan on Monday, Chandigarh boys exerted little to beat St. James.

In the junior boys section both "A" and "B" teams from Jatragachi Pranavananda High School and National High School West Bengal did well so far and are likely to reach the quarter-finals of the meet comfortably.

Former champions La Martiniere and Modern High School along with Sushila Birla and National High School are strong contenders for the title in the junior girls section this time.

They have won their respective races in this regatta so far and are expected to make the last eight grade this time.

--IANS

dm/tri/vm