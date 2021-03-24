South Korea's national defence minister begins 3-day India visit Thursday

New Delhi, Mar 24 (PTI) South Korea's Minister of National Defence Suh Wook is scheduled to begin a three-day visit to India on Thursday with a focus on boosting bilateral defence and military cooperation, official sources said.

South Korea has been a major supplier of weapons and military equipment to India. In 2019, the two countries finalised a road map for cooperation in joint production of various land and naval systems.

During his visit, Wook will hold wide-ranging talks with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on strengthening defence ties, the sources said.

In Delhi, he will visit the National War Memorial and pay homage to India's fallen heroes, they said.

He will also inaugurate an Indo-Korean friendship park in Delhi Cantonment.