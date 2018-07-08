South Korean President Moon Jae-in visits Akshardham temple

South Korean President Moon Jae-in visited Akshardham temple in the national capital on Sunday. He was accompanied by First Lady Kim Jung-sook. The South Korean President is on a visit to India till 11 July. This is the first visit of President Moon to India. The meaning of 'Akshardham' is the divine abode of God. Swaminarayan Akshardham is a Hindu house of worship, and a spiritual and cultural campus dedicated to devotion, learning and harmony. The temple is a humble tribute to Bhagwan Swaminarayan. The traditionally-styled complex was inaugurated on 6 November 2005.