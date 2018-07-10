South Korean President Moon Jae-in pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat

South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday visited Raj Ghat and paid homage to the father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi. He was accompanied by South Korean First Lady Kim Jung-sook. Raj Ghat marks the spot where Mahatma Gandhi was cremated following his assassination in 1948. Two museums dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi are nearby at Raj Ghat. The South Korean President is on a visit to India till 11 July. This is the first visit of President Moon to India. President Moon arrived in India on Sunday with the First Lady Kim Jung-sook