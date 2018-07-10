South Korean President Moon Jae-in receives ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan

South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday received ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the national capital. The South Korean President also inspected a guard of honour. President Moon was received by President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Modi. The South Korean President is on a visit to India till 11 July. This is the first visit of President Moon to India. President Moon arrived in India on Sunday with the First Lady Kim Jung-sook.