South Korean First Lady Kim Jung-sook visits Taj Mahal

South Korean First Lady Kim Jung-sook visited the famed Taj Mahal in Agra on Wednesday. She was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Ministers Shrikant Sharma and Rita Bahuguna Joshi. The First Lady is in India on the invite of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She was the Chief Guest of the Deepotsav event organised by the Uttar Pradesh government. She met with Prime Minister Modi, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during her visit.