South Korean Ambassador to India expresses happiness on PM Modi's Seoul Peace Prize

South Korean Ambassador to India Shin Bong-Kil expressed his happiness after Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred with Seoul Peace Prize earlier today. "I'm very happy to hear that PM Modi was chosen as a prestigious awardee. This prize was earlier given to international biggies like UN Secretary General Kofi Annan, German Chancellor Merkel and other important personalities", said Ambassador Shin Bong-Kil while talking to ANI. "I think India itself is a global and big economy and India high gross rate contributes to not only Indian people but to the world", he added. PM Modi became the 14th recipient of the prestigious award.